Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): A Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) was arrested allegedly accepting bribes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Srikakulam district.

Sharing the details about the operation, ACB officials said that N Mosa, the MPDO of Bhamini Mandal had been demanding bribes from one Gellnaki Syam Prasad and three others.

Also Read | Metro Train Resumption in Bengaluru: Metro Services to Resume Operations From September 7 in Two Shifts Starting From 8 AM.

Prasad and others had been working as village volunteers and the accused had threatened to cut short their services if they failed to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Acting on a complaint by Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), ACB laid a trap and caught the officer while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)