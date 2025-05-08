Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Visakhapatnam city police arrested one person for posing as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Inspector, the bureau said.

The man arrested on Wednesday has been identified as Balaga Sudhakar of Visakhapatnam.

According to ACB, he visited the Madhurawada Sub-Registrar Office in Visakhapatnam and introduced himself to Joint Sub-Registrar Chakrapani as an ACB Inspector.

He falsely claimed that there were petitions filed against the official and alleged that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He further threatened the Joint Sub-Registrar that a case would be registered unless he was paid a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Suspicious of Sudhakar's behaviour, the Joint Sub-Registrar informed the local PM Palem police. who took Sudhakar into custody. During examination, the local police found out that Sudhakar was a fraud.

A case has been registered against him, and he was arrested.

Government officials across the state are advised to remain vigilant against such fraudsters. If anyone claims to be an ACB officer and attempts to extort money, it should be immediately reported to the concerned district ACB officials, or ACB Toll-Free Number 1064, or ACB Mobile Number 94404 40057, or through email at: complaints-acb@ap.gov.in, Public Relations Officer, Head Office, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Andhra Pradesh said in a press release. (ANI)

