Mumbai, May 08: Mumbai’s key east-west connector, the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, is finally set for full reopening, over a year after the first arm was made operational in February 2024. Civic officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that all major construction work is complete, with only minor tasks like lane markings, cat-eye installations, and signage pending. The bridge could open to motorists as early as May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Gopal Krishna Gokhale, after whom the bridge is named.

The second arm of the bridge is now aligned with the CD Barfiwala flyover, addressing the earlier 6-foot gap that had made the flyover inaccessible to vehicles. Experts from IIT-Bombay and VJTI rectified that gap in April 2024, and partial traffic flow was restored by July 4. CD Barfiwala Flyover-Gokhale Bridge Connector To Open From July 4: What Was ‘Misalignment’ Controversy Involving Two Key Bridges in Mumbai’s Andheri?

Gokhale Bridge: A Look Back

Originally demolished in November 2022 due to structural concerns, the bridge had become a daily pain point for commuters. Local residents, especially schoolchildren and office-goers, have faced disruption in public transport due to the suspension of multiple BEST bus routes. The Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association (LOCA) has urged the BEST Undertaking to reinstate these services immediately. “This prolonged closure has severely affected public transport connectivity. Now that the bridge is reopening, it’s time the BEST resumes full operations,” said LOCA co-founder Dhaval Shah.

Gokhale Bridge May Open for Commuters on May 9

The Gokhale Bridge reconstruction was initiated after a tragic collapse in July 2018, when a portion of its footpath fell onto the railway platform below, killing two people. Investigations blamed corroded steel, unregulated utility installations, and poor maintenance. Despite red flags, neither the BMC nor Western Railway acted swiftly, a lapse later criticised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Elphinstone Bridge News: Uncertainty Looms Over Demolition Works on Mumbai’s 100-Year-Old Bridge As It Remains Open for Public Despite Notice.

Reconstruction began in 2020, and M/s SMS Infrastructure Ltd. was awarded the INR 103.38 crore project in 2019. As the city braces for the monsoon, the full reopening is expected to bring much-needed traffic relief to one of Mumbai’s busiest suburbs.

