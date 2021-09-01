Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Excise police on Tuesday seized 25 kilograms of liquid cannabis in the Narsipatnam area of Visakhpatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the information shared by Assistant Enforcement Superintendent DVG Raju, 25 kg liquid cannabis worth Rs 5 lakhs per kg, along with a bike, was seized by the police during a vehicle inspection at the Narsipatnam zone of Visakhapatnam district as a part of the routine watch.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Model Spotted on Geekbench; Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch.

The cannabis was being smuggled by three people out of which two escaped from the spot while one was caught by the police. The person apprehended has been identified as Satyanarayana while the details of the other two are not known yet.

A machine for making liquid cannabis was also seized from the G Madugula zone of Visakhapatnam district.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Key Specs Revealed Via Google Play Console Listing; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)