Alluri Seetha Rama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): A new crisis has emerged for the world-famous Araku coffee, which enjoys strong demand both in India and abroad. The Berry Borer pest has been detected in coffee plantations, leaving tribal farmers alarmed as their crops face severe destruction.

The pest burrows into coffee cherries, laying about 50 eggs inside each fruit. Scientists warn that these eggs hatch within 30-35 days, allowing the larvae to infest remaining cherries and potentially ruin the entire harvest. Officials estimate that each insect can produce up to seven generations in a single year, making the infestation particularly dangerous.

The outbreak has been confirmed in Chinalabudu Panchayat limits, affecting villages including Pakanakudi, Malivalasa, Malisingaram, Chinalabudu, and Turaiguda. Nearly 20 tribal farmers have already suffered financial losses as the pest damaged coffee cherries that had ripened prematurely in August, well ahead of the usual November harvest season.

Coffee Board scientists, after examining damaged cherries, confirmed the presence of the Berry Borer. Infested cherries are now being manually collected and destroyed, either by boiling in hot water or by being buried in the soil. Officials noted that such a pest has never before been reported in the Araku region.

With the infestation spreading rapidly, tribal farmers fear large-scale economic losses and are urging the government for immediate compensation and long-term protection measures.

Coffee Board Officer A.D. Lucky Bonju Babu said, "We are taking necessary measures to control the pest and ensure that farmers receive compensation."

Farmer Bhimeshwara Rao expressed his concern and said, "The pest has destroyed my coffee crop. I request immediate support to recover from these losses."

Farmer Siragam Suvarna added, "We have never seen this pest before. It is spreading fast, and we need government aid."

In Gudi village near Araku Valley, a farmer reported that the pest had eaten through his plantation. Coffee Board officers assured him that compensation would be provided on behalf of the government to cover the losses.

As the Berry Borer continues to spread, experts and farmers alike stress the urgency of swift government intervention to protect both the region's coffee economy and the livelihoods of tribal growers. (ANI)

