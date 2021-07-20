Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20, (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy lashed out at The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the rampant corruption in urban housing and not constructing a single house in their 26 months rule, asking how is it possible to complete 30 lakh houses by 2022.

"State government is not handing over the construction of houses of which is completed to the beneficiaries. Why? The govt did not clear bills for contractors. That's why the houses are not handed over to the poor beneficiaries," Reddy said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

He questioned that the YSRCP government has been ordering probes on many issues, why has it not stepping back to probe corruption in housing.

"Civil supplies minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) was alleging that the central govt has to release funds for procurement of paddy and so there is a delay in payments to farmers. Then, what did state govt done with the money released by the center for housing?", stated the BJP leader.

Briefing mediapersons Reddy said that Telangana is still continuing the war of words on water issues and Minister Niranjan continued to make provoking statements. The state had asked for central government intervention in the KRMB issue. But after the centre announced jurisdiction for the Krishna River Management Board, now Telangana alleging that the centre is depriving the rights of both states and that such a blame game is not good. (ANI)

