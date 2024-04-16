Amaravati, Apr 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday directed the District Election Officers to be ready for the poll process as the notification will be issued on April 18.

Besides conducting the polls in a free and fair manner, the CEO asked them to take necessary measures to dispatch daily reports without fail.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.

"Daily reports should be dispatched to the Election Commission of India (ECI) from the issuance of the notification on April 18 and these reports should be sent properly without fail," said Meena, addressing officials via video conference.

He also directed them to focus on dispatching Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to voters, ensuring that they are not pending at government offices or post offices.

According to Meena, ECI is organising a video conference on the delivery of EPIC cards on May 4 and the process of delivering them should be completed by then.

Appreciating the seizure and crackdown on inducements, he said most districts are doing a good job but observed that Konaseema, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Sathyasai and West Godavari are lagging behind.

Moreover, he directed the officials to make sure webcasting coverage is accorded to maximum polling process and centres, among other guidelines.

