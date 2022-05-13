Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) The Centre has granted an extension for a further period of six months, till the end of November, to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, who was supposed to retire on May 31 at the end of his extended tenure.

After Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 12 wrote to the Centre requesting extension of the Chief Secretary's service for six months beyond May 31, the central government on Friday communicated its approval, relaxing relevant All India Services rules.

Sharma became the state Chief Secretary on September 30, 2021 and was supposed to retire from service on November 30, 2021 on attaining the age of superannuation.

The Centre had in November last granted a six-month extension in service to Sharma till May 31, 2022.

The Centre accepted the state's request and granted a second extension for a further six months relaxing Rule 16 (1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, by invoking Rule 3 of AIS (Conditions of Service-Residuary Matters) Rules, 1960.

Accordingly, the Union Department of Personnel and Training communicated the Centre's decision to the state on Friday.

