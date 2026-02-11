Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on 12 February, with a chance to significantly narrow the gap on Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal. Following a dramatic late victory against Liverpool last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side enters Matchweek 26 with substantial momentum. While the visitors have struggled for consistency recently, they will be looking to break a long-standing drought at the Etihad in a fixture that produced a nine-goal thriller earlier this season. EPL 2025–26: Thomas Frank to Ruben Amorim, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Manchester City vs Fulham Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12 (IST).

Venue: Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Time: 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Fulham match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Manchester City vs Fulham Team News

Manchester City receives a boost with the return of John Stones, who is fit and available after a stint on the sidelines. However, the champions remain without Josko Gvardiol (fractured leg) and Mateo Kovacic, while Jeremy Doku and Savinho are also ruled out.

Fulham arrive without captain Tom Cairney and Sasa Lukic due to injury. All eyes will be on Oscar Bobb, who is available to make his full debut for the Cottagers against his former club following his move from the Etihad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).