Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday participated in a video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the likely impact of 'Yaas' cyclone on the state and apprised him on the preparedness to meet the cyclonic storm.

As the state braces up for the severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' predicted to make an impact on May 25-26, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while speaking to Union Home Minister at a video conference said there is a possibility of a slight impact on northern Andhra Pradesh and the coastal areas, considering the cyclone's movements.

"However, the government machinery is on high alert. The state government will take appropriate measures from time to time according to the situation," he explained.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' is predicted to make a major impact on Odisha-West Bengal along with Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar region.

Right after the video conference ended, the chief minister held a review meeting with the officials discussing the situation and directed the officials to take up necessary measures to face the storm, particularly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other health risks.

The officials have also briefed the chief minister that the collectors in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are on high alert. The process of evacuation in vulnerable areas has commenced in the Srikakulam district, bordering Odisha, he was apprised adding that the same will be followed in other districts as well.

Reddy further directed the officials to immediately evacuate COVID-19 patients in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts if necessary.

Ensuring that the COVID-19 patients were not harmed during the cyclonic storm, he had instructed the officials to keep a close watch on oxygen shortage during the storm.

"Oxygen generating plants should be monitored for power outages. Power supply to oxygen cylinders and refilling plants should be on the run without interruption," he said. (ANI)

