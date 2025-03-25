Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, at the Third Collectors' Conference on Tuesday, underscored the critical role of AI and technology in modern policing, urging law enforcement agencies to stay ahead of criminals through data-driven strategies.

According to a release, CM Naidu stressed the need for precision in investigations, highlighting that lack of data leads to weak cases and pointing to forensic evidence protection as a crucial aspect of crime-solving. He cited the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case as a lesson in investigative lapses, stressing that disruption of crime scenes must be treated as a crime itself.

The CM also directed police officials to integrate satellite data and AI-backed analytics to counter Maoist threats at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The Chief Minister also announced that a four-member committee would be formed to upgrade de-addiction centres, aiming to curb substance abuse and addiction. He instructed officials to present the outcomes of these initiatives at the next Collectors' Conference.

In a futuristic vision, Naidu announced plans for Quantum Valley, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in Quantum Computing, which will revolutionise tech-driven law enforcement. He encouraged police to computerise criminal tracking, implement night drone patrols, and develop AI applications that could set a national benchmark in policing.

As per the release, the EAGLE Task Force has seized 45,831 kg of ganja and reduced illicit cultivation from 11,000 acres to less than 100 acres. The Sankalpam awareness programme in Vizianagaram aims to curb drug abuse, with drop boxes installed across 632 institutions to encourage anonymous reporting. Over 10,256 farmers in tribal areas have benefited from alternative crop initiatives. The police are also addressing opium and sedative misuse through medical shops, with targeted strategies to combat the issue. The task force found out that several medical shops were selling restricted drugs without prescriptions.

To elevate forensic capabilities, the government is constructing a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Amaravati for Rs 253 crore, set to be operational by year-end. This facility will integrate blockchain-enabled e-forensics to enhance accuracy of investigative.

The police department has also submitted a 10-point action plan to bolster law enforcement in alignment with Andhra Pradesh's projected $2 trillion economy.

The Chief Minister concluded by challenging the police force to develop a nation-leading AI policing model, ensuring that officers remain one step ahead of criminals in an increasingly digital world. (ANI)

