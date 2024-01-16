Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Rudraraju Gidugu stepped down from his post on Monday.

However, sources have said that he will continue his journey with the grand old party until further orders from the high command.

Earlier this month, YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, joined Congress after merging her party, YSR Telangana Party, into Congress.

As per the sources, she is likely to be appointed as the APCC President and will be made to face off with her brother, Reddy, in the Lok Sabha polls.

She was inducted into the party by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, including the general secretary of the organisation, KC Venugopal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said it gave her immense pleasure that the YSR Telangana Party had merged with the Congress. She said her father, the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, not only served the Congress party his entire life but also gave his life serving the party.

Sharmila said that she had decided to join the Congress as it was the only true and largest secular party in the country. She said it always upheld the culture of India, serving all sections and uniting the people of India.

Sharmila added that she was deeply pained and anguished over what happened in Manipur. She said this can always happen if a party like Congress is not in power.

She went on to disclose that it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India, and she was glad that she was going to be a part of making that happen.

YS Sharmila said that whatever role the Congress party will give her, she will perform it with loyalty, integrity and diligence. (ANI)

