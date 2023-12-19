Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): A 50-year-old fisherman died after a boat capsized off the Revupolavaram coast in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district near Visakhapatnam, said Sub-Inspector Prasad Rao of S Rayavaram Police Station in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Boddu Nukaraju (50). Four fishermen, who were reportedly aboard the boat, sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

