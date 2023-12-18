Lucknow, December 18: Monkey menace is troubling several parts of Uttar Pradesh. In one such incident, Monkeys attacked a woman and her daughter on the roof of their house in Sirsi, Sambhal district, on Sunday, December 17. The daughter escaped, but the animals trapped the mother. The woman sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim, Yusufi Hussain (35), was sitting on the roof of her home with her daughter Sunawwar (8) on Sunday afternoon when the monkeys attacked them. The child was able to run to safety, but her mother didn't manage to get away. Her husband, Saleem, came to her rescue and drove away the monkeys with a stick. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Off Second Floor on Being Chased by Group of Monkeys in Sirsi.

The report said Hussain suffered many injuries, such as monkey bites and a head injury from falling. The people of Sirsi want the monkeys to be caught, but the police are unsure how to deal with the wild animals. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Man Succumbs to Injuries After Troop of Monkeys Attack Him on House Rooftop in Badaun.

A recent monkey attack that injured Yusufi was not the first of its kind in the town. Weeks ago, a young girl fell to her death from her family’s rooftop. Kirti was only six years old and was on the second-floor terrace with her grandfather when they saw a group of monkeys on their property. Kirti ran away in fear but slipped and fell from the roof. One of her relatives said, “She and her grandfather, Chandra Pal, were conversing on the house terrace while the rest of us were downstairs. Suddenly, we heard Kirti cry for help. We rushed upstairs, but it was too late. We found her lying in a pool of blood.”

