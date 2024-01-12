Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday flagged off the much-delayed extension of three trains--the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express up to Guntur; the Vijayawada-Hubballi Amravati Express up to Narsapur; and the Nandyal-Kadapa Express special up to Renigunta--all in Andhra Pradesh at Guntur railway station on Friday.

South Central Railway (SCR) has extended these three pairs of train services to different destinations to provide additional travel facilities and to cater to the needs of the people in the extended portion, according to an official release.

The extensions will come into effect from February 13.

Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express has been extended up to Guntur, Vijayawada-Hubballi Amaravati Express up to Narsapur; and Nandyal-Kadapa Express Special has been extended up to Renigunta.

Speaking to the reporters, G. Kishan Reddy lauded the central government for the work done in the railway sector.

"The railway network is going ahead rapidly in India. It is going ahead with new technology. In the last nine years, the railway budget has increased, the railway network has expanded, the number of passengers has increased, and the transport of goods has gone up. Vande Bharat trains have also been launched," he said.

G Kishan Reddy further said that Indian Railways will be the number one in the world very soon.

"Right now, our railway ranks fourth in the world...I am confident that in the days to come, Indian Railways will be the number one in the world- all efforts will be made for it..." he said.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian railway system has undergone significant transformations and connectivity has been bolstered, reaching every corner of the country through initiatives such as dedicated freight corridors, electrification, and improved e-ticketing services.

With a staggering two crore passengers utilising the railway as their primary means of transport daily across the country, the significance of India's railway network remains undeniable.

In a monumental effort, 1300 railway stations are undergoing transformation under the name of Amrith. The Modi government, keen on promoting culture and tradition, is placing a special emphasis on infusing these elements into railway stations.

An impressive investment of 25000 crores of rupees has been allocated for the comprehensive development of railway stations, reflecting the commitment to enhancing infrastructure.

Adding to the connectivity, India boasts 43 Vande Bharat trains, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global railway landscape.

Since 2014, 2.9 lakhs of railway recruitments have taken place and in the upcoming five years, employment opportunities in railways will be hiked up, as per the government.

Indian technology takes a significant stride in enhancing railway safety with the implementation of 'Kavach' more than 130 trains on an experimental basis.

This innovative system not only aids in eradicating train accidents but also supports locomotive pilots. The government has allocated a substantial budget of thirty thousand crores of rupees for the development and expansion of Kavach.

In parallel efforts to improve infrastructure, 1654 Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) and 9213 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) have been successfully laid across India. The success of these projects relies heavily on state government support for efficient land acquisition processes, crucial for the overall development of railways. An impressive sanction of eight thousand crores rupees has been allocated for the construction of ROBs and RUBs.

Under Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'One Nation, One Product,' there is a concentrated effort towards promoting indigenous goods and services. The mantra of 'Vocal for Local' resonates through the establishment of 1083 'One Station, One Product' outlets, further promoting self-reliance and local businesses. This holistic approach signifies a robust commitment to the progress and prosperity of the nation. (ANI)

