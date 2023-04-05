Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 116th birth anniversary.

Governor offered flowers to the portrait of the Jagjivan Ram at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Elon Musk Loses Title of World’s Richest Person After His Net Worth Declines, Bernard Arnault Tops Forbes’ World's Billionaire’s List 2023.

On this occasion, Governor said that Babu Jagjivan Ram was a great freedom fighter, crusader of social justice, an outstanding parliamentarian and a true democrat. He was an able administrator and a gifted orator, served as a union minister for a long time, and championed the cause of the poor and the oppressed classes.

Officers and staff members of the Raj Bhawan were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Decides To Consider Unseasonal Rain a Natural Calamity to To Provide Relief to Affected Farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter Prime Minister said," Respectful tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, who was an active fighter of the freedom struggle, on his birth anniversary. His efforts to connect the deprived sections of the society with the mainstream of development will always remain a source of inspiration."

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalits icons, who fought for the rights of the underprivileged. Throughout his entire political career in which he was a parliamentarian for record 50 years, Jagjivan Ram strove for a just and egalitarian society.

He was Defence Minister during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. He also served as a Deputy Prime Minister between 1977 and 1979.

During the India Independence movement, he founded the All India Depressed Class League in 1935, which worked towards equality for the 'untouchables'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)