Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Aiming to boost the food processing sector, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday signed 8 pacts with reputed global and domestic players.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli, Amaravati. These MoUs will help the food processing sector of various agricultural products, including bananas, tomatoes, mangoes, sugar, chillies, vegetables, and aqua products.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "The tie-up with these big companies aims to empower the women and the socially backward communities economically."

The Andhra CM also urged farmers to involve in food processing and utilize the best technology in those processing centres. He said the government would take all the measures to support the farmers in the state. Company representatives briefed the Chief Minister on new technology and manufacturing of new products in the field of food processing and have outlined the technology aspects.

Earlier, Chief Minister held a review meeting on food processing said that the government is roping in major Companies for a tie-up in food processing mainly to make use of the seven to eight crops that have been worrying the farmer in terms of storage, marketing and getting remunerative price.

"The partnership will go a long way and will be helpful to the women entrepreneurs," he said. (ANI)

