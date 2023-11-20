Amaravati, November 20: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court told ANI, "Chandrababu Naidu was on interim bail up to November 28. The high court of Andhra Pradesh has granted regular bail in the case."

TDP legal team advocate Siddarth Luthra made arguments on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu. TDP cadres and sympathizers expressed happiness over the court's decision. Earlier this month, the TDP supremo had walked out of Rajahmundry jail on October 31 after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail in the alleged skill development case. Skill Development Corporation Scam Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Regular Bail to TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu was under 53 days of judicial custody and the interim bail was granted for four weeks. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in two other graft cases-- the Fibernet scam case, and the Inner Ring Road scam case. The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project involving Rs. 330 crore to a favoured company. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: No Anti-Incumbency, BRS Seeking Third Term Due to People’s Expectations, Says State Minister Harish Rao.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police has alleged irregularities in the project right from awarding the tender to completion of the work, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

