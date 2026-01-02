New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 2 (ANI): A day after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ukrainian drones struck in the Kherson region, which killed 24 people, including a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that two missiles from Moscow struck the city of Kharkiv.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy condemned the strike by Russia, saying it targeted a residential area and caused significant damage.

Also Read | Syria Introduces New Banknotes, Replaces Assad Family Portraits With National Symbols.

"A heinous Russian strike on Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate two missiles struck an ordinary residential area. One of the buildings has been severely damaged. A rescue operation is currently underway, with all necessary services on site," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He also noted that the exact number of casualties is yet "unknown".

Also Read | ‘Locked and Loaded and Ready to Go’: Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Violent Crackdown on Protests as US Hits UAV Networks.

This comes a day after the Russian MFA in a statement, said that at least 24 people were killed, including a child and more than 50 were injured after Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and a hotel during New Year celebrations in the Kherson region.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the attack took place in the early hours of 2026 and targeted a location where civilians had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

The ministry alleged that the strike was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), calling it "another terrorist act against civilians" by the Kyiv regime.

Zelenskyy, in his post, further accused Russia of deliberately prolonging the conflict, noting that first responders, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as well as Kharkiv city and regional authorities, would provide updates on the situation.

"Unfortunately, this is how the Russians treat life and people - they continue killing, despite all efforts by the world, and especially by the United States, in the diplomatic process. It is only Russia that does not want this war to end, and every day it does everything to ensure the war continues," his post read.

He also called for continued international support for Ukraine, particularly to reinforce air defences and protect civilians as peace talks continue in order to end the four-year-long running war.

"That is why support for Ukraine must continue as well, and every day we need reinforcement of our air defense, our positions, our protection of people's lives. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, in his New Year address, underscored that Ukraine seeks an end to the war but will not accept any peace deal that undermines its sovereignty, stressing he would reject any agreement he considers weak or short-lived.

Delivering the 21-minute address from his office late Wednesday, Zelenskyy acknowledged growing fatigue among Ukrainians after nearly four years of war but said exhaustion should not be mistaken for defeat.

He also compared the duration of the conflict to the period of Nazi occupation of parts of Ukraine during World War II.

"What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No. We want an end to the war but not the end of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

"Are we tired? Very. Does this mean we are ready to surrender? Anyone who thinks so is deeply mistaken," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy held a meeting with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as diplomatic efforts continue to end the war. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)