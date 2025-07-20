Tadepalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday enquired about the health of Kapu movement leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham.

The former CM personally reached out to Giri Babu, son of Kapu movement leader, and YSRCP PAC member Padmanabham, to enquire about his health condition, according to a press release issued by the YSRCP.

Also Read | JDU Responds to Upendra Kushwaha's Advice To Pass Baton to Nishant, Says 'Nitish Kumar Equally Important for Party and Government'.

Expressing deep concern, Jagan spoke with Giri Babu over the phone and offered immediate assistance, including the possibility of airlifting Padmanabham from Kakinada to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment if required. He assured full support for any medical or logistical needs.

YSRCP leaders Chirla Jaggi Reddy and Vanga Geetha visited Padmanabham at the hospital to extend their support and convey the party's solidarity.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of 'Irreparable' Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant 'New Hope' of Party.

Mudragada Padmanabham has been battling health issues for some time. On Saturday, he experienced respiratory distress and was initially admitted to Ahobilam Hospital in Kakinada for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Medicover Hospital for specialised care.

Doctors are closely monitoring his condition, and his health is currently reported as stable. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)