Vijayawada, March 26: A massive fire broke out at an oil tanker godown in the Vijayawada area on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, fire officials reached the spot to douse the blaze.

Oil Tanker Godown Fire

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: A fire breaks out at an oil tanker godown. Fire tenders rush to the spot. pic.twitter.com/LkrfD6OaAY — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the matter are awaited.

