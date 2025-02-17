Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh visited the Mahakumbh 2025 along with his wife Nara Brahmani and son Nara Devaansh. In the visuals, Lokesh could be seen taking the boat ride and speaking to the locals about their experience of the divine fair. The Andhra Pradesh took a tour of the arrangements with his family members.

Posting a message on X, Nara Brahmani said, "The experience of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is truly one of a lifetime! As we took the holiest of holy dips today at Prayagraj, I could feel the electrifying energy emanating from the collective beliefs of millions gathered on this divine land. Feeling blessed."

Later in the day, Lokesh and his family visited the sacred Kala Bhairava Temple in Varanasi and sought the blessings of Kashi's Kotwal.

Meanwhile, as per Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 530 million people from all over the world have visited and taken holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Yogi added that the procedure of devotees visiting the 'Sangam' city will continue for the next nine days.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This moment is even more important for us when Mahakumbh is being organized, which has become the world's largest spiritual and cultural event to date. So far, 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and this process will continue for the next nine days."

CM Yogi further stated that it is the potential of the country that people are getting the chance to visit Uttar Pradesh, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, for the first time the faith of the country got respect. The wait of 500 years is over and now we can go to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram. In 2016-17, when there was no BJP government in the state, the number of devotees coming to Ayodhya was only 2 lakh 35 thousand, and in 2024, this number is more than 14 to 15 crore devotees. This is the result of the contribution of the devotees", he added.

Big names including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath with his whole cabinet. Apart from famous political leaders, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, famous cricketers, film stars and many other celebrities have visited the divine fair in Prayagraj. (ANI)

