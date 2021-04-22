Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) April 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 10,759 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases in the state is nearing 10 lakh.

According to the state health bulletin released on Thursday evening, the state has reported a total of 9,97,462 cases from 1.58 crore tests, at an overall positivity rate of over 6.27 per cent.

It said 3,992 people recovered from the disease and 31 patients scummed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The state has 66,944 active cases. It has seen 9,22,977 recoveries and the death toll has gone up to 7,541. (ANI)

