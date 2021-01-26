Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 172 new COVID-19 cases, 203 discharges, and one death due to the disease in the last 24-hours.

According to state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,87,238 and the number of discharged patients to 8,78,731.

The death toll has gone up to 7,150 and 1,357 people are receiving treatment.

The state has tested 1,29,42,153 samples till now and 38,323samples were tested on Monday.(ANI)

