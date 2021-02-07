Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, 82 discharges and no deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,88,423, and the number of discharged patients stands at 8,80,261.

It said 7,159 people have succumbed to the virus and there are 1,003 active cases in the state.

The state has tested 1,33,45,542 samples so far.

With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,08,26,363 cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (MoHFW).

India has reported 11,805 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,05,22,601 and 1,54,996 respectively. (ANI)

