Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): A total of 9,597 new COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state COVID nodal officer.

"In the last 24 hours, 57,148 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. Of which, 9,597 samples tested COVID positive. With this, total cases in AP increase to 2,54,146," stated the COVID nodal officer in a media bulletin on Wednesday.

There are 90,425 active cases, 1,61,425 patients have recovered while 2,296 have succumbed to the virus, the bulletin added.

In the last 24 hours, 93 fatalities were reported from Guntur (13), Prakasam (11), Chittoor (10), Nellore (10), Srikakulam (09), Anantapur (07), Kadapa (07), Visakhapatnam (06), East Godavari (05), Vizianagaram (05), Kurnool (04), West Godavari (04) and Krishna (02) districts of the state, as per the bulletin. (ANI)

