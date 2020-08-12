New Delhi, August 12: Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, on Wedanday tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister took to Twitter and said that he underwent a COVID-19 test today and has turned out assymptomaically positive. The 67-year-old Union Minister said his vitals are within normal limits and hence he opted for home isolation. Naik also urged people who came in contact with him to get tested for coronavirus.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions", Naik tweeted. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 23 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 46,091.

Here's the tweet:

I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions. — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) August 12, 2020

Naik is the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy and Minister of State for Defence. He was the former Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 23-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 60,963 new cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 834 more fatalities took the death toll to 46,091, the Health Ministry said in its health bulletin.

Out of the total 2,329,638 cases, recoveries surged to 1,639,599 as a record 56,110 more patients recovered during the period. The active cases in the country currently total 6,43,948. The COVID-19 recovery rate is the country is nearly 70 percent now.

