Ananthapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): A police circle inspector from Tadipatri town Circle died by suicide in the early hours on Monday, police said

The body of Inspector Ananda Rao was found hanging from a fan inside his house and according to the police it is suspected that he took the extreme step due to family conflict or due to work pressure.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gangaiah is investigating the case.

Police said that according to his family, the policeman took the step due to work pressure.

The CI had previously served as a Sub-inspector of police in Proddutur, Railway Koduru, Pulivendula and Vemula Mandals of Pulivendula Constituency in the Kadapa district.

Ananthapuram Superintendant of Police K Srinivas has ordered an investigation into the death of the Circle Inspector.

The SP said, "Soon we will get the reason behind the death of the Inspector."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

