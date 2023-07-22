Parvathipuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Residents of Rangappavalasa village in Andhra Pradesh are in a panic as elephants have been wandering for three days in their village.

Herds of elephants were seen roaming in Rangappavalasa village, located in Therlam mandal of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, according to forest officials.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

"No harm was done to humans; only a few crops were destroyed," they added.

Villagers say that if the forest authorities do not take action and move elephants to the forest area, there is a possibility of danger to the people.

Also Read | Telangana Rains Forecast: Widespread Rainfall Likely To Occur in State During Next 24 Hours; IMD Issues Red Alert.

Forest officials said that our department's trackers are working to send the Elephants into the forest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)