Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Visakhapatnam police conducted an anti-drug campaign at 'Vizag Conventions' in Palem area on Tuesday towards the drive to make the state drug-free.

Addressing the programme, City Police Commissioner, C M Trivikrama Verma said, "Students should stay away from drugs, if they use, possess, supply or sell drugs, they will be severely punished under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act".

IPS Verma addressed medical and engineering students and imparted a broad awareness of the adverse effects of drug consumption.

"Due to the use of narcotics, along with health damage, relationships with family members will deteriorate and financial problems will begin to hit," he said.

IPS Verma advised youths to abstain from consuming drugs. He also made the students aware of the relevant laws related to it.

At the end of the program, an anti-drug and ganja campaign pledge was taken. The students and their parents expressed gratitude to the city police. (ANI)

