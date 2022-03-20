Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Gudivada Amaranth on Saturday demanded an enquiry over the allegations levelled against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of using Pegasus spyware software during his tenure against the opposition leaders.

Terming it to be a matter of National Security, Amaranth said "Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu used Pegasus spyware during his tenure (2014-19). Central government should probe it; he tampered with many calls and data of YSRCP during his tenure."

"Centre should not see it just as an issue of Andhra Pradesh because it is a matter of national security," he added.

Earlier on Thursday West, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Chandrababu Naidu government purchased the Pegasus spyware.

"If Chandrababu Naidu purchased the spyware, the Central and State governments should investigate whether the software was bought for politicians or industrialists," the YSRCP leader said.

However, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday refuted the allegations that his party purchased Pegasus spyware while it was in power in Andhra Pradesh, but said the firm offered it to the state government.

Lokesh, who was the then Minister for Information Technology in his father's Cabinet, said that Chandrababu Naidu would never indulge in such illegal acts. "Yes, Pegasus offered to sell its spyware to the AP government as well but we rejected it," he asserted. (ANI)

