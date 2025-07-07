Amaravati, Jul 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government on Monday published the final master plan for the Orvakal Node of the Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), encompassing 9,719 acres of land.

In a notification issued through a government order (GO), N Yuvaraj, secretary to government, said the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corridor Authority approved the final master plan for the land use pattern, comprising 52 per cent of the land being utilised for industrial purposes.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh hereby publish Final Master Plan of Orvakal Node under HBIC with an extent of 9,718.84 acres with the following land use pattern, as approved by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corridor Authority," said Yuvaraj in the GO.

Under the first phase of industrial use in Orvakal Node, 1,424 acres will be utilised, followed by 3,594 acres in the second phase and 5,017 acres in the third phase, he said.

The balance land bank will be used for infrastructure related to transportation, residential, commercial, public and semi-public areas, public utilities, roads, green areas, waterbodies and others in almost equal number of phases.

HBIC will have an influence area spread across the three states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, which will link the central parts of the country with the southern parts.

