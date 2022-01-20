Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 12,615 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, there are currently 53,871 active COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, 3,674 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Agra Man Hasanuram Ambedkari All Set To Contest 94th Elections, Wishes To Set Record of Losing 100 Times.

Out of the total new cases, the major share was reported from Chittoor (2,338), followed by Visakhapatnam (2,117), Guntur (1,066) and Vizianagaram (1,039). Further, 951 cases were reported from Anantapur, 627 from East Godavari, 685 from Kadapa, 363 from Krishna and 884 cases from Kurnool. Prakasam reported 853 cases and Srikakulam reported 464 cases while 216 cases were reported from West Godavari district.

Out of the total 47,420 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 12,615 people tested positive to the COVID in the State.

Also Read | AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Case: British Citizen Christian Michel at ‘Flight Risk’, CBI Tells Delhi High Court.

Among the five deaths, three people died in Visakhapatnam, one each at Chittoor and Nellore districts with the virus.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Andhra Pradesh to 14,527. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)