Derleya Alves, a 26-year-old Brazilian influencer known for her fitness and lifestyle content, died on Saturday following complications from a breast augmentation procedure. Alves, a mother of one with more than 27,000 followers on Instagram, passed away at the Maraba Municipal Hospital eight days after her initial surgery. Chinnu Pappu Dies: Social Media Influencer Found Dead at Residence, Know Who She Was.

Alves underwent the elective cosmetic procedure on February 20. According to family reports and local media, she began experiencing severe abdominal pain shortly after the operation.

As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to the hospital where she underwent multiple diagnostic tests and two additional emergency surgeries. During these interventions, medical teams performed a repair on her intestines and removed one of her ovaries in an attempt to stabilize her. Despite these efforts, she succumbed to her condition on February 28.

Dereleya Alves Shares Update on Her Cosmetic Procedure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derleya Alves (@derleyaalves)

Medical Investigation

The medical team at Maraba Municipal Hospital has identified a "possible congenital intestinal abnormality" as a potential factor that may have exacerbated the complications.

Authorities have noted that there is currently no evidence of medical malpractice. However, an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed. A biopsy report, which is expected to provide further clarity on the circumstances of her passing, is scheduled to be released later this month.

Family Tributes

In the days leading up to the surgery, Alves had shared emotional updates with her followers, describing the procedure as a "dream coming true." One of her final posts showed her mother assisting her during the early stages of her recovery.

Following the news of her death, Alves’s sister, Jessica, posted a tribute on social media, describing her as her "favorite person in the world." A wake and burial were held for the influencer on March 1 at the Assembleia de Deus Missão Church in Marabá.

Context of Cosmetic Surgery Risks

The incident has renewed discussions regarding the risks of cosmetic surgery, which remains highly popular in Brazil. While breast augmentation is a common procedure, medical experts continue to warn of potential complications, including infections, pulmonary embolisms, and the aggravation of undiagnosed pre-existing conditions. Numerous People Seek Brazilian Butt Lifts and Breast Augmentation from Top Cosmetic Surgeon in Utah, Nicholas Howland.

Health officials emphasise the importance of comprehensive preoperative screenings to identify underlying health issues that could pose risks during or after elective surgeries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).