Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh witnessed a rise of 70 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,89,409, including 8,81,666 recoveries.

The state has a total of 575 active Covid cases.

Registering one death in the last 24 hours, the state's cumulative death count reached 7,168.

With 84 fresh recoveries, the total count of recovered cases currently stands at 8,81,666.

India had 1,47,306 active cases till 8 am on February 23, Health Ministry said. (ANI)

