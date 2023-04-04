Tirupati, Apr 3 (PTI) The police here is yet to make any arrest in the murder case of a 35-year-old Andhra Pradesh software engineer who was allegedly burnt to death last week, even as three teams have been formed to nab the accused, an official said on Monday.

Nagaraju, who was working from home for a top Indian software company, was allegedly set ablaze in his own car on Saturday night by allegedly three people Ripinjaya, Chanakya Prasad and Gopinath Reddy, officials said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Dog Spotted Carrying Dead Newborn Baby Inside Hospital Premises in Shivamogga.

They said Nagaraju was trying to amicably resolve a dispute arising out of an alleged extramarital affair involving his younger brother Purushottam and the wife of one of the accused.

Nagaraju hails from Brahmanapalli village, Veduru Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district. The crime occurred in Tirupati district.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Elder Brother Over Two-Inch Land in Kishanganj.

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y Rishant Reddy said Ripinjaya and Purushottam were originally friends but things started souring due to the alleged affair.

Due to the recent developments, a sense of hostility started growing between their families who are neighbours with side by side houses and have active political involvement in the same opposition party.

"Recently, Ripinjaya complained to the electricity department over an illegal power connection at Purushottam family's field which resulted in a Rs 25,000 penalty," said Rishant Reddy.

However, on Saturday night, Nagaraju was called by Gopinath Reddy for discussions which eventually took the drastic turn and led to the accused trio setting Nagaraju ablaze in his own Honda car.

According to police, Nagaraju was trying his best to amicably settle the dispute through Gopinath Reddy. Purushottam had recently bagged a software engineer job in Bengaluru.

The incident came to light when passersby saw a burning car and posted the video on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)