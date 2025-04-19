Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Tension continues to mount in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) as the council prepares to discuss the no-confidence motion against Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, elected on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several corporators who were reportedly sent to Malaysia by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) returned to Visakhapatnam late Friday night. In a parallel move, YSRCP had sent its corporators to Sri Lanka in what appeared to be an effort to prevent defection ahead of the crucial vote.

The YSRCP, under the leadership of district president Gudivada Amarnath, has decided to boycott the council session. The party issued a whip directing its corporators not to attend the meeting and warned of disciplinary action against any defiance.

For the no-confidence motion to succeed, the NDA--comprising TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP), and BJP--needs to secure at least 74 votes out of the total 98.

The GVMC has 97 corporators for 98 wards and 14 ex officio members. There are 48 TDP, 11 JSP, and two BJP, in addition to 11 ex officio members. The YSRCP claimed to have the support of 34 corporators and three ex officio members. Two corporators from the CPI and CPI(M) had already announced their decision to boycott the meeting.

With three YSRCP corporators recently joining the JSP and ex-officio member Behara Bhaskar Rao throwing his weight behind the NDA, the alliance's strength is reportedly at 76.

Adding to the uncertainty, YSRCP corporator from Ward 6, Muttamsetti Priyanka, submitted her resignation to party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It remains unclear whether she will participate in the no-confidence vote. (ANI)

