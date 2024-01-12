Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has released the third list of in-charges for six parliamentary and 15 assembly constituencies.

YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the list of in-charges on January 11, in the run-up to the upcoming state assembly and Lok Sabha elections this year.

Notably, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, who quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the ruling YSRCP a day earlier, has been given the responsibility of his sitting parliamentary seat.

Apart from Vijayawada, the party has named the in-charges of five other parliamentary constituencies. This includes Perada Tilak for Srikakulam, Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi from Visakhapatnam, Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav for Eluru, Gummanur Jayaram for Kurnool and Koneti Adimulam for the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

YSRCP also announced the list of in-charges for 15 assembly constituencies, including five seats with representation from the reserved category.

This includes Piriya Vijaya (Ichchapuram), Duvvada Srinivas (Tekkali), Mettu Govind Reddy (Rayadurgam), Buchepalli Srinivas Reddy (Darsi), Vijayananda Reddy (Chittoor), Nissar Ahmad (Madanapalli), Akepati Amaranth Reddy (Rajampeta), B Virupakshi (Aluru), Jogi Ramesh (Penamaluru) and Uppala Ramu (Pedana).

The five seats for the reserved category include Chinthalapudi (Kamabam Vijaya Raju), Puthalapattu (Muthirevula Sunil Kumar), Kodumuru (Sathish), Gudur (Merugu Murali) and Satyavedu (Maddila Gurumoorthy).

Earlier, the party released 11 and 27 names in the first and second list of in-charges for specified seats. (ANI)

