Aurangabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Monday termed as "insult" to farmers the use of word "andolan-jeevi" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The farmer is one the key elements which is keeping the humanity alive. Using the word 'andolanjivi' sarcastically for farmers' agitation is an insult to farmers. It is disrespect to them. Such usage is unacceptable," Chavan, who holds PWD portfolio, tweeted.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, the PM slammed the mushrooming of a new breed of 'andolan-jivi' -- professional protestors -- who can be seen at every agitation. "These parasites feast on every agitation," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)