Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been taken for medical examination ahead of the Bombay High Court hearing scheduled to be held on Friday in connection with money laundering case.

Deshmukh's Enforcement Directorate custody ends today.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Undergoes Surgery for Neck Pain at Mumbai Hospital.

Bombay High Court on November 7 remanded Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 12.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Also Read | Alibaba Group Generates $84.5 Billion Worth Sale During 11.11 Global Shopping Fest.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)