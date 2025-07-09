Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday fumed over "delay" in MRI and CT scan reports to patients at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij visited the Civil Hospital to get an X-ray of his toe.

Last month, a fracture was detected in his big toe after he was having pain in his left foot toe for the past several days.

"During the visit, upon witnessing the mismanagement, he severely reprimanded the staff of the MRI and CT scan centres, which are operating under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model," said an official statement.

Vij had been receiving complaints that patients visiting the MRI and CT scan centres were getting their reports after four days, it added.

Reprimanding the staff, Vij said, "Patients are not receiving their reports for four days. If I receive any more complaints, strict action will be taken. You have turned the center into a joke."

"If patients suffer, action will be harsh. I have put my full hard work into building this hospital and you're being negligent here. The test report should be given to the patient the same day," he added.

Vij said, "This centre runs on the PPP model -- that means one 'P' is for the public, one for private and the third 'P' is for partnership, which is with the government. But here, you've started behaving as if you own the place."

Issuing instructions to Civil Hospital Principal Medical Officer Dr Pooja Pental and other officials present at the spot, the minister said that every patient coming to the MRI & CT scan centre, heart centre and dialysis centre under the PPP model must have a card made before their checkup or test.

He directed that daily reports must be compiled.

Vij further said that the officers should maintain registers and verify when the CT scan was done and when the report was handed over to the patient.

A complete card must be made for each patient, he added.

Vij also found deficiencies in the hospital's cleanliness during his visit on Wednesday and expressed displeasure to the officials present, the statement said.

The minister said that any negligence in cleanliness would not be tolerated.

Earlier on June 26, Vij had fumed at "shortcomings" in the hospital.

The 72-year-old minister, who is a senior BJP leader, had gone to the hospital on that day for a check-up and came across some "shortcomings" during his visit.

In the previous two terms of the BJP government in Haryana, Vij had handled the health portfolio.

"You have destroyed the hospital. So many machines I got for the hospital (as health minister then), but they are lying unused. There are no reels of the X-Ray. Who will get them?" asked Vij.

"Air conditioners are not functioning. Who will ensure their proper functioning? I will get all of this probed. Those guilty will not be spared," he had then said in the presence of senior doctors and other staff at the hospital.

