New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Animal Welfare Board of India has directed the state government to ensure slaughter houses shut down operations for a day on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanthi on Sunday.

The Board has written a letter to district collectors and Municipal Corporations requesting them to ensure closure of slaughter houses in those areas with a predominant population of the community celebrating the Mahavir Jayanthi.

The Board has issued a directive following a Supreme Court's order in 2008 in a case between Hinsa Virodhak Sangh and Mirzapur Moti Kuresh Jamat & Ors, the letter said.

The apex court had noted that "closure of a trade or business for a limited period is not an unreasonable restriction and is not a violation of article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India."

