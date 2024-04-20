Lucknow, April 20: BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Saturday, a senior party leader said. He was 72. "Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told PTI. Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies of Heart Attack.

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Chaudhary. Voting in Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh took place in the first phase on Friday.

