Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): A police case has been registered against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

The case pertains to a video of the Congress leader, where he allegedly told Bengaluru voters that he would provide them with a supply of water from the Cauvery if they voted for his brother, DK Suresh, who is contesting from Bangalore Rural.

Also Read | Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng Region.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka informed about the same and posted on X, "An FIR is lodged by the FST of Bengaluru against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for violation of MCC while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara. The FIR number 78/2024 at RMC Yard PS is lodged under sections 171(B)(C)(E)(F) of the IPC for bribery and undue influence at elections."

The state election commissioner said that his speech violates the model code and a police case has been registered for "bribery and undue influence at elections."

Also Read | Thane: Woman, Son Booked for Assaulting Doctor, Hospital Staff in Dombivli, Probe Underway.

At the same time, an FIR has also been lodged against Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra for a derogatory post posted on the official X handle of BJP Karnataka on April 19.

"FIR is lodged by FST of Bengaluru against BY Vijayendra, State President, for a derogatory post posted on the official X handle of BJP Karnataka on April 19. The FIR number 60/2024 at Malleshwaram PS is lodged under Section 125 of the RP Act and 505, 153(A) of the IPC on disturbing the public tranquilly," posted the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

Another FIR was filed against JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections.

"FIR is registered against HD Kumaraswamy of JDS by the FST of Gubbi, Tumkuru, on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections. FIR number 149/2024 is registered at Gubbi PS under sections 123(4) of the RP Act and 171(G) of the IPC," posted the CEO of Karnataka.

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

Congress has nominated MS Raksha Ramaiah, son of former minister MR Seetharam, from Chikkaballapur while the BJP has fielded Dr. K Sudhakar, a former health minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)