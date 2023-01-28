Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Additional Director General V Murugesan on Saturday stated that the accused Pulkit Arya would be presented for a polygraph test in Delhi on February 1 in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

ADG Murugesan said, "The court had ordered a polygraph test and a narcotics test of the accused. Regarding the same, we filed an application in the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, Delhi."

"Forensic Science Laboratory allotted us the dates from February 1 to 3. Therefore, we will present the accused in the laboratory in Delhi," added the ADG.

Murugesan confirmed that during the polygraph test, the police will the accused around 30 questions. He said, "We will have around 30 questions for the accused to be asked during the test. The narcotics test would be conducted after that."

On January 11, the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court Kotdwar, in Uttarakhand approved the narco and polygraph tests of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son Pulkit Arya, the main accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In the case, consent was taken from Pulkit Arya on behalf of the Judicial Magistrate through video conferencing, after which the verdict was pronounced.

The case pertains to 19-year-old Ankita, whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body.

She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, have also been arrested in the case.

On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused.

Earlier, the three accused, including expelled BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct narco and polygraph tests after filing the charge sheet. (ANI)

