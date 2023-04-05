Kotdwar, Apr 5 (PTI) Statements of two witnesses in the Ankita Bhandari murder case were recorded in a local court here on Wednesday, officials said.

Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh, was allegedly pushed into the Chilla canal by the resort's operator Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta in September last year for resisting their attempts to force her to offer “special services” to a VIP guest.

Also Read | Gold Prices Jump Rs 1,025 To Touch Life-Time High Level of Rs 61,080 per 10 Grams; Silver Zooms Rs 1,810.

The three accused have been charged with murder, destruction of evidence, and immoral trafficking.

The statements of the witnesses -- Abinav Kashyap, who worked as a housekeeper at Vanantara Resort, and former Patwari Vivek Kumar -- were recorded in the court of additional district sessions judge Pratibha Tiwari, assistant district government advocate Jitendra Rawat said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9 To Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stones for Projects.

The witnesses were produced in the court amid heavy security, he said.

All the three accused, relatives of Arya and parents of Bhandari were present in the court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)