Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Another accused Umesh Sitaram Jadhav arrested in connection with vandalization in the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai earlier this week, police said.

One accused was arrested on July 8, Matunga police said.

Also Read | Air India Pilots Association Demands Ministry of Civil Aviation And AI Officials to Clear Long Pending Dues or Allow Pilots to Quit Airline.

Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised here by unidentified persons on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits. (ANI)

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: 395 Bengaluru Police Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 So Far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)