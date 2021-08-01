Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 1 (ANI): Another accused in the killing of Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan who was shot dead last week was on Sunday arrested from West Bengal's Siliguri.

The accused identified as Sanketh Subham was arrested by police who have been granted transit remand.

"Another accused Sanketh Subham was arrested for allegedly killing former Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan in Bihar. A case has been registered. Transit remand has been allowed. He will be produced in court on August 3," Susanta Niyogi, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Siliguri Court told ANI.

The case has been registered at Katihar police station where 12 people have been named in the case. With the arrest of Sanketh Subham, a total of five people now have been arrested in the case.

Shivraj Paswan was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified criminals while he was returning home on Thursday evening.

He succumbed to injuries on the way while he was being rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Katihar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Kant Jha had said,

"The incident took place near the Santoshi Mandir Chowk area. Katihar Mayor was returning home after completing his work wherein two unidentified criminals fired three shots in his chest."

"While undergoing treatment at Katihar Medical College, the Mayor succumbed to injuries", the police official added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)