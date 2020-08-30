Agartala, Aug 30 (PTI) A BJP MLA in Tripura said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third legislator of the ruling party in the state to contract the disease.

Badrowali MLA Asish Saha said he tested positive for the infection on Saturday and is in home isolation at his Agartala residence.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I have quarantined myself at my home. I am taking medication prescribed by the doctors," Saha told PTI.

Mimi Majumder, the BJP MLA of Badharghat seat, tested positive for the infection on August 3 and was admitted to a COVID care centre.

The BJP MLA of Taidu constituency, Ramapada Jamatia, had contracted the disease in July.

Dhananjoy Tripura, an MLA of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP, had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

