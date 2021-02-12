Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) One more death due to the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan raised the toll to 2,780 on Friday, while 108 fresh cases took the infection count to 3,18,710, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 1,407 in Rajasthan, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,14,523 people have been discharged after recovering from the virus, it said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 517 in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 122 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were recorded in Jaipur, 17 in Chittorgarh, 12 in Kota, 10 in Bhilwara, 8 each in Jodhpur and Udaipur, 7 in Ajmer, 5 in Alwar, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin said.

